In response to "This Sunday: Watch Bernie on NBC's Meet the Press", below find a copy of my letter to Vermont's Senator Sanders to keep everyone"in the pipe". Use as you see fit:

On Sep 10, 2014, at 7:48 PM, rncox01@gmail.com wrote: FYI, A copy of my letter to Vermont's Senator Sanders to keep everyone"in the pipe". Use as you see fit:

Greetings Senator Sanders,

I live in WV and so am not a constituent but feel free to confer with WV's Sens. Manchin and Rockefeller as these issues are nation wide. I fully support and endorse overturning Citizens United as well as the use of Tax Inversions wherein companies move offshore to avoid taxes. I hear the President may take unilateral action on the issue which is good. Unilateral action is one way to lead, Congress can always revoke it by 2/3 majority vote if they get their heads out of their behinds and this is one good way to put Congress "On the Spot".

In addition we need to look at the addressing the basic woes of our economy, that of jobs going overseas. We should only export from our excess capability, never draw down our basic talent.

To this end I am campaigning for the enactment of the National Employment Recovery Act (NERA) as well as the Bring Jobs Home Act (BJHA). Facebook page is at http://www.facebook.com/NationalEmploymentRecoveryAct.

THE SIX ECONOMIC PROBLEMS TO BE SOLVED NERA WILL ADDRESS:

1) Uncertainty in the long-term solvency of Social Security and

2) Uncertainty in the long-term solvency of Medicare due to the "short-circuit" in FICA revenue;

3) The increasing national deficit and

4) The reduction in well-paying living wage middle class jobs;

5) Stagnant or declining educational standards insufficient to properly equip the next generation with the skill sets required to meet future economic requirements, all of which are resulting in:

6) The "watering down" of the American Standard of Living to a global substandard as opposed to the elevation of the global standard to an American benchmark.

That's why I created a petition to The United States House of Representatives, The United States Senate, and President Barack Obama (please sign) at: http://petitions.moveon.org/sign/support-nera-the-national?source=c.em&r_by=5254576

The National Employment Recovery Act (NERA) which works by giving the Federal Reserve another tool to impartially set actively monitored "free trade brackets" for overseas goods and services to keep them near a fair cost of what they would cost to produce here and the Bring Jobs Home Act (BJHA - www.bringjobshomeact.com) which removes tax incentives for businesses to relocate overseas, will work well together. I was aware of BJHA but was not aware that support for it was still active :-). So BJHA and NERA are two separate tools for achieving the same goal, the economic recovery of our country.

Regarding the re-patronizing of offshore funds domestically, this should only be allowed if the funds brought in are used to generate employment here and tax breaks for doing it would be in order I suspect. That could be a part of NERA or BJHA. Feel free to network this around. I am an Independent by the way, which lets me talk to both sides :-)!

Thanks!

Richard Cox http://www.linkedin.com/pub/11/75/829 <= my professional profile

Independent member, WV Senator Manchin's Project Weirton task group (http://www.cityofweirton.com/projectweirton.htm)

P.S.

For an update on "Project Weirton", here is one approach being considered though I am not a "decision maker" on what will be selected:

SynergyAmericas' "Project Weirton Presentation" is at https://app.box.com/s/wgbvcp6rfzp229eahkpi and

Synergy Americas' Corporate Profile is at https://app.box.com/s/bx93cu783q8wt9c18j9m.https://app.box.com/s/bx93cu783q8wt9c18j9m.

SynergyAmericas is a self-funded consortium of advanced energy and materials reclamation industries which has expressed interest in coming to the Weirton area with their integrated "remediation park" concept. You will note that this very closely parallels the ideas I'd put forth in my white paper a few years back (https://www.box.com/s/n1ffwagg2374vva1umo4).

----- Forwarded by Richard Cox on 09/11/2014 11:12 AM -----

Emily Crerand <emily@natalietennant.com> 09/11/2014 09:21 AM

To: rncox01@gmail.com

cc:

Subject: Re: A copy of my letter to Vermont's Senator Sanders to keep everyone"in the pipe"...

Thanks! __________________—

Emily Crerand Finance Director Natalie Tennant for Senate

PO Box 1063

Charleston WV 25324

Office: 304-344-9370

www.natalietennant.com