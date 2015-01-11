Let's Solve Problems Rather Than Spout Rhetoric - Refurbish public education and restore the

President Obama's suggestion of providing free two year community collage is a very good starting point, but ultimately we need to integrate that into our high schools. Drop the subject matter of grades 10, 11, 12 back to grades 7, 8, 9; then teach the two year junior college curriculum over grades 10, 11, 12, stressing students discovering where their aptitudes are along with private-public partnership work-study programs during summer months. Thus when a student graduates he/she has enough broad exposure to career possibilities and a firmer idea of what they want to do next in their life, be it full college or vocational, with the time and cost of remedial education largely eliminated.

HOW TO PAY? By enacting the National Employment Recovery Act (NERA), the Bring Jobs Home Act (BJHA), with a national severance tax on exported petroleum products and a per barrel medium moved transport tax on the Keystone XL pipeline. This multipronged approach by the way also pays down the deficit, keeps Social Security and Medicare solvent and eventually can reduce all individual tax rates! See for more information and to vote on:

http://thinkbig.us/ideas/18936/ and http://thinkbig.us/ideas/19768/.

As well as these other "Big Ideas":

http://thinkbig.us/ideas/19023/

http://thinkbig.us/ideas/19025/

http://thinkbig.us/ideas/19026/

http://thinkbig.us/ideas/19027/

http://thinkbig.us/ideas/19028/

http://thinkbig.us/ideas/19030/