Time to be proactive by requiring candidates to submit game plans about how to resolve our country's major economic issues before being considered for office.

To all candidates I must first ask: What is your game plan for resolving our nation's ills?

This is something we need to demand from all candidates, Republican, Democrat or Independent, instead of blindly shuffling the deck. If you are a business owner do you not issue "Requests for Proposals" to all prospective contractors then review their "Preliminary Response" documents before deciding to award contracts? In a democracy the citizens in fact "own" the business of government and need to do much the same before voting candidates into office. Time to be proactive by requiring candidates to submit game plans about how to resolve our country's major economic issues.

I am an Independent which lets me talk to both sides, sick of candidates who attack their opponents and offer nothing of their own. I will be waiting to see what type of proposed program is being offered by all candidates to solve major economic issues before jumping onto any bandwagons. So here are my own ideas.

Budgeting, economic and tax issues, including the "How to Pay For It All" questions will all be addressed if we can enact the National Employment Recovery Act (NERA) and the Bring Jobs Home Act. (BJHA). This four-pronged idea brings in the revenue to fix Social Security and Medicare by removing the "short circuit" in FICA revenue, pays down the deficit and helps educate the next generation. It is a game plan that uses new revenue sources and seeks to minimally disrupt existing revenue flows.

NERA and BJHA are game plans to be addressed more fully in committee. But this DOES provide a sound starting point, something we need to demand from all candidates, Republican, Democrat or Independent.

Richard Cox

Independent member, WV Senator Manchin's Project Weirton task group