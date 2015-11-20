Behind the Terrorism and Radicalism We See Brewing Today

A major component behind the terrorism and radicalism we see brewing in the news today is the uncertain future track for the young, the lack of satisfaction and compensation for the working and the worry about future security for the old. Any nation which does not solve these issues is subject to infiltration by those elements who would disrupt and overthrow the society.

Within the USA budgeting, economic and tax issues, including the "How to Pay For It All" questions will all be addressed if we can enact the National Employment Recovery Act (NERA) and the Bring Jobs Home Act (BJHA). This is described in the link below.

http://rncox.newsvine.com/_news/2015/06/17/33177432-to-all-candidates-presidential-and-other-do-you-think-the-national-employment-recovery-act-nera-and-the-bring-jobs-home-act-bjha-are-good-ideas-and-if-elected-will-you-support-enacting-them