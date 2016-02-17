TRYING TO DECIDE WHO TO VOTE FOR? LET'S CUT TO THE CHASE!

In the 1980s, the US economy grew as fast as 11.4% per quarter.

In the 1990s, the quarterly growth rate peaked at 6.7%.

In the first decade of the 21st Century, we saw it hit 6.5%.

But since 2010, the peak growth rate was only 4.6%.

And in the entire year of 2015, the U.S. economy only grew 2.4%.

That's just shy of an 80% decline in America's peak quarterly growth rate since the 1980s!

First let me say that as the son of a Republican father and Democratic mother I see both sides. Formerly a Republican, now I'm an Independent. We need to stop spouting rhetoric and start solving our major issues.

A major component behind the terrorism and radicalism we see brewing in the news today is the uncertain future track for the young, the lack of satisfaction and compensation for the working and the worry about future security for the old. Any nation which does not solve these issues is subject to infiltration by those elements who would disrupt and overthrow the society.

The Republican candidates today seem more focused on posturing, jabbing at each other, promoting conflicts and obstructionism rather than addressing problems and offering solutions. They are not the GOP of Eisenhower's era. For the Democratic side Hillary is too establishment with questionable trust issues. Bernie is really an Independent and hits many of our problems and concerns "on the head". At any rate, the central concept behind all this is:

Our good jobs being outsourced overseas is at the root of most of our economic problems.

We now need to get the National Employment Recovery Act (NERA) and the Bring Jobs Home Act (BJHA) enacted along with imposing a national severance tax on ALL petroleum products exported. You are right, it IS all about money and here is the solution.

Budgeting, economic and tax issues, including the "How to Pay For It All" questions will all be addressed if we can enact the National Employment Recovery Act (NERA) and the Bring Jobs Home Act (BJHA). This four-pronged idea brings in the revenue to fix Social Security and Medicare by removing the "short circuit" in FICA revenue, pays down the deficit and helps educate the next generation. It is a game plan that uses new revenue sources and seeks to minimally disrupt existing revenue flows.

Here is a link to a Newsvine article which along with its internal links explains the concept and ties everything together nicely:http://rncox.newsvine.com/_news/2015/06/17/33177432-to-all-candidates-presidential-and-other-do-you-think-the-national-employment-recovery-act-nera-and-the-bring-jobs-home-act-bjha-are-good-ideas-and-if-elected-will-you-support-enacting-them

THE SIX ECONOMIC PROBLEMS TO BE SOLVED NERA WILL ADDRESS:

1) Uncertainty in the long-term solvency of Social Security and

2) Uncertainty in the long-term solvency of Medicare due to the "short-circuit" in FICA revenue;

3) The increasing national deficit and

4) The reduction in well-paying living wage middle class jobs;

5) Stagnant or declining educational standards insufficient to properly equip the next generation with the skill sets required to meet future economic requirements, all of which are resulting in:

6) The "watering down" of the American Standard of Living to a global substandard as opposed to the elevation of the global standard to an American benchmark.

A FOUR PHASE IMPLEMENTATION PLAN:

Considering NERA generated revenue (and any other new tax revenue) as new revenue in a single pool here are my suggested ways to divvy it up, based on liquidating shortfalls and restoring solvency being taken care of first. Note that this excludes already existing revenue sources and is "event" rather than time driven.

PHASE I (Initial)

1/2 to pay down the deficit to get it under control

1/4 to pay off Social Security IOUs

1/4 to provide educational needs for the next generation

PHASE II (Assumes deficit paid off at least 75%)

1/3 to pay off deficit remainder

1/3 to pay off Social Security (and Medicare) IOUs

1/3 to provide educational needs for the next generation

PHASE III (Assumes deficit liquidated, assumes Social Security IOUs paid off and more jobs increases FICA revenue)

1/4 to insure Social Security (and Medicare) stay solvent; surplus funneled into individual tax reduction

1/2 to provide education needs for next generation

1/4 for individual tax reduction

PHASE IV (Ultimate objective; assumes Social Security and Medicare now solvent and provided through FICA revenue, assumes no deficit and hopefully a surplus)

1/3 to provide educational needs for next generation

1/3 for individual tax reduction (low income citizens should now see ZERO tax, high income citizens smaller amounts)

1/3 to build up a surplus, for buffering the treasury for emergencies, for to-be-approved other spending, for corporate tax reduction.

Before anything can be done to lower taxes the deficit has to be paid off or brought under control, which is what NERA revenue seeks to do. Think of it in family budget terms like a super huge mortgage you need to get paid off that sucks up all the funds you'd like to save or spend on other things.Note in the proposed four phased implementation plan for managing the new revenue that in Phases 3 and 4 once the deficit is eliminated REVENUE GETS RETURNED in the form of LOWERED INDIVIDUAL TAXES, which will be a GOOD thing if we can get there. At that time other tax reductions can be considered as well :-).

facebook.com/NationalEmploymentRecoveryAct is endorsing Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

+

Here is the ultimate solution, one which will resolve the energy shortage dilemma, solve the climate change issue and push our technical know-how to the limit. (An estimated thirty year project that focuses on creativity and purpose for all mankind. Beats warring with each other for sure.) http://rncox.newsvine.com/_news/2015/12/03/34767490-the-ultimate-climate-change-and-energy-shortage-solution-should-be-brought-up-in-paris

+

On a woman's right to choose push to enact a "Sovereignty of the Womb" law as that will legally resolve the issue once and for all! http://rncox.newsvine.com/_news/2013/01/26/16714065-lets-solve-problems-rather-than-spout-rhetoric-resolving-the-pro-choice-vs-pro-life-issue

Richard Cox Independent member, WV Senator Manchin's Project Weirton task group