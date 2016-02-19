Tired of all the Senseless Confusion and Politicking going on? LET'S CUT TO THE CHASE!

A major component behind the terrorism and radicalism we see brewing in the news today is the uncertain future track for the young, the lack of satisfaction and compensation for the working and the worry about future security for the old. Any nation which does not solve these issues is subject to infiltration by those elements who would disrupt and overthrow the society. We need affirmative action to resolve our nation's economic plight before we can effectively address other issues.

In the 1980s, the US economy grew as fast as 11.4% per quarter. In the 1990s, the quarterly growth rate peaked at 6.7%. In the first decade of the 21st Century, we saw it hit 6.5%. But since 2010, the peak growth rate was only 4.6%. And in the entire year of 2015, the U.S. economy only grew 2.4%. That’s just shy of an 80% decline in America’s peak quarterly growth rate since the 1980s!

During the early postwar era income gains were widely shared across all income levels but we see that real family income levels began to separate around 1983 as jobs began to leave this nation, first the blue collar manufacturing jobs (steel, textile, etc.) but soon followed by white collar and even professional employments. To further cut their costs and avoid taxes major companies in this country began migrating outside it in a process referred to as "Corporate Inversion".

All the time our deficit continues to balloon due to unfair trading practices, premature tax surplus returns then the waging of questionable conflicts utilizing funds borrowed from other countries. All of this debt holds our nation hostage. Think of it on personal terms like a huge family mortgage sucking up the funds you'd like to spend on other things. It "short circuits" revenue to such vital programs as Social Security and Medicare, which are funded on the good faith agreement that the working generation helps provide for the security of the retired generation before as well as the disabled. Other critical programs come under fire as well, and rather than address these issues many politicos would simply advocate further cuts. Republican president Dwight D. Eisenhower saw this happening and addressed it back in 1952:

Ike was a Republican, one of the good ones before the party lost its way in forgetting that the betterment of the nation and its citizens while acting to counterbalance big corporate self-interests is a primary objective of government. Today's GOP is not that of the Eisenhower era.

