WANTING ECONOMIC INDEPENDENCE? Demand that Congress build a financial system that works for all of us, not just the wealthy few? This one ought to. See that this gets to the platform committees!

Now that we are into the general election campaigns game plans and policies become more important than personalities and mud slinging. Campaign promises are just that, promises only often with little chance of being delivered as the Britans are comiing to realize now with the BREXIT promises about how the funds saved be used.

Demand that Congress build a financial system that works for all of us, not just the wealthy few? This one ought to. See that this gets to the platform committees!

TO ALL POLITICAL PARTIES: Add the National Employment Recovery Act (NERA) and the Bring Jobs Home Act. (BJHA) AS A PARTY PLANK!

Budgeting, economic and tax issues, including the "How to Pay For It All" questions will all be addressed if we can enact the National Employment Recovery Act (NERA) and the Bring Jobs Home Act. (BJHA). That's the answer to our dilemma, keeping existing jobs here by removing the incentive to go outside the country while preserving our nation's standard of living. This ought to have bilateral support, when it is pointed out that with this mechanism local businesses large and small would not be driven out of business by subsidized or lower cost labor overseas. With that level playing field then it is the quality of their services and products that will dictate whether they survive or fail.

Our good jobs being outsourced overseas is at the root of most of our economic problems. You are right, it IS all about money and here is a link which along with its internal links and a note on education reform explains the concept and ties everything together nicely: http://rncox.newsvine.com/_news/2015/06/17/33177432-to-all-candidates-presidential-and-other-do-you-think-the-national-employment-recovery-act-nera-and-the-bring-jobs-home-act-bjha-are-good-ideas-and-if-elected-will-you-support-enacting-them?

The National Employment Recovery Act (NERA) would work by giving the Federal Reserve (or a similar entity) another tool to impartially set actively monitored "free trade brackets" for overseas goods and services to keep them near a fair cost of what they would cost to produce here while the Bring Jobs Home Act (BJHA -www.bringjobshomeact.com) would remove tax incentives for businesses to relocate overseas. So BJHA and NERA are two separate tools for achieving the same goal, the economic recovery of our country. As well, the re-patronizing offshore funds domestically should only be allowed if the funds brought in are used to generate employment here. That could be a part of NERA or BJHA (WV Senator Manchin on the Bring Jobs Home Act).

As we then should have more domestically employed we should see more revenue going into Social Security through FICA, thus making it solvent again :-). After all, Social Security as originally conceived is the minimal level income safety net for the old and disabled paid by domestic labor through the good faith contract of the active generation helping take care of the retired and disabled. So if we keep letting our jobs go overseas then WHO will pay YOUR Social Security? Exporting jobs short circuits this mechanism, requiring alternative funding sources like what is being proposed here. This will maintain a good standard of living within our country. It might encourage other countries to establish and maintain equally good standards of living for their citizens as well, since the cheap labor and subsidy advantage will be removed. What could be better?

A remark before we go modifying the Social Security retirement age:

In addition to a "means" test it needs to take in the type of activities one was engaged in while productive. Generally speaking, while desk or nonphysical intensive careers might be worked at into your 70s (excluding dementia which many in Congress I have begun to think suffer from :-), ) if you worked at a physically hard job such as a coal miner, mill worker or general laborer you might well be worn out by the time you hit your 60s due to joint deterioration and arthritis. So maybe some justice to this: work at a physically hard job at low pay but retire early or at a higher paying less physical job but retire later. It keeps the higher wage earners paying longer.

For additional information and discussions see facebook.com/NationalEmploymentRecoveryAct.

Richard Cox

Independent member, WV Senator Manchin's Project Weirton task group