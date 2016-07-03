WANTING ECONOMIC INDEPENDENCE? Demand that Congress build a financial system that works for all of us, not just the wealthy few? This one ought to. See that this gets to the platform committees! - by rncox - Newsvine

Budgeting, economic and tax issues, including the "How to Pay For It All" questions will all be addressed if we can enact the National Employment Recovery Act (NERA) and the Bring Jobs Home Act. (BJHA). That's the answer to our dilemma, keeping existing jobs here by removing the incentive to go outside the country while preserving our nation's standard of living. This ought to have bilateral support, when it is pointed out that with this mechanism local businesses large and small would not be driven out of business by subsidized or lower cost labor overseas. With that level playing field then it is the quality of their services and products that will dictate whether they survive or fail.