WANTING ECONOMIC INDEPENDENCE? Time now to concentrate on party policies rather than personalities. No candidate governs alone.

BRING LIVING WAGE JOBS BACK TO THE USA INSTEAD OF FUELING INFLATION!

I'm an Independent, from West Virginia, who in June voted for Sanders.

Trump gave a pretty good speech though 6/28 with some meat in it presenting his economic plan (http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2016/06/28/donald-trump-globalization-trade-pennsylvania-ohio/86431376/) and he needs to stay on that key. Now the other parties need to do the same with their ideas so we have something to compare and can solicit independent analysis as may be needed. No need for mud slinging and diversionary tactics in a general campaign we need to be unified in soliciting a Request for Proposal from all parties regarding our country's economic independence.

When I worked for a NASA contractor (and generally in any business when looking for contractors to solve problems) NASA would put out "Requests For Proposal" (RFPs) to see what types of answers they got and we now need to do the same before hiring the contractors (voting for the candidates) who will implement those proposals. So if you give me a preliminary proposal I like as opposed to saying "trust me I'll figure something out" or "my opponent is full of blarney" odds are I'll go with the contractor whose at least given me a direction I can understand and agree with.

If the Dems (and all other candidate parties including the Greens and Libertarians) are unwilling to submit such proposals then in my mind they lose the contract. So:

A REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL TO ALL POLITICAL PARTIES: YOUR APPROACH ON ACHIEVING ECONOMIC INDEPENDENCE? THE SIX ECONOMIC PROBLEMS TO BE ADDRESSED INCLUDING "HOW TO PAY" ARE:

Uncertainty in the long-term solvency of Social Security and Uncertainty in the long-term solvency of Medicare due to the "short-circuit" in FICA revenue; The increasing national deficit and The reduction in well-paying living wage middle class jobs; Stagnant or declining educational standards insufficient to properly equip the next generation with the skill sets required to meet future economic requirements, all of which are resulting in: The "watering down" of the American Standard of Living to a global substandard as opposed to the elevation of the global standard to an American benchmark.

The proposed National Employment Recovery Act (NERA) along with the Bring Jobs Home Act (BJHA) is one proposed framework for achieving this objective. For more on this see:

http://rncox.newsvine.com/_news/2015/06/17/33177432-to-all-candidates-presidential-and-other-do-you-think-the-national-employment-recovery-act-nera-and-the-bring-jobs-home-act-bjha-are-good-ideas-and-if-elected-will-you-support-enacting-them

Discussions, proposals and comments may be made on facebook.com/NationalEmploymentRecoveryAct

To support the National Employment Recovery Act sign the petitions:

http://www.petitions.moveon.org/sign/support-nera-the-national?source=c.em&r_by=5254576

and

http://wh.gov/lLKi8

Richard Cox

Independent member, WV Senator Manchin's Project Weirton task group

