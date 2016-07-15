Wanting Economic Independence? The Dems not outright rejecting the TPP could be a vote killer. Too bad for them.

I'm an Independent, from West Virginia who in June voted for Sanders. I will wait until I go to the polls to make my decision and a lot will depend on the parties' platforms. How to resolve our economy's problems and the loss of jobs in this country is of primary importance to me. And I note the Democrats have not supported rejecting the TPP which well may be a vote killer!

I have to admit though that Trump gave a pretty good speech 6/28 with some meat in it ( http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2016/06/28/donald-trump-globalization-trade-pennsylvania-ohio/86431376/), his economic plan and he needs to stay on that key. Now the Dems need to do the same with their ideas so we have something to compare.

No need for mud slinging and diversionary tactics in a general campaign we need to be unified in soliciting a Request for Proposal from all parties for our country's economic independence. Take a look at this approach:

After seeing the ad with Ohio's Senator Robert Portman complaining about China dumping steel I suggest we have Senator Portman talk with Senator Manchin about the National Employment Recovery Act (NERA) and the Bring Jobs Home Act (BJHA). NERA would prevent steel dumping by establishing a "free trade" bracket about the price of steel near what it costs to produce in this county. If imported steel is dumped then a surcharge is imposed by how much the price falls below the bracket to bring it to the canter of the bracket. This then goes towards paying down the deficit and the idea compliments Portman's "Jobs for America" plan.

Budgeting, economic and tax issues, including the "How to Pay For It All" questions will all be addressed if we can enact the National Employment Recovery Act (NERA) and the Bring Jobs Home Act. (BJHA). That's the answer to our dilemma, keeping existing jobs here by removing the incentive to go outside the country while preserving our nation's standard of living. This ought to have bilateral support, when it is pointed out that with this mechanism local businesses large and small would not be driven out of business by subsidized or lower cost labor overseas. With that level playing field then it is the quality of their services and products that will dictate whether they survive or fail.

THE SIX ECONOMIC PROBLEMS TO BE ADDRESSED BY THIS ECONOMIC "REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL" TO ALL THE POLITICAL PARTIES (including "how to pay") ARE:

Uncertainty in the long-term solvency of Social Security and Uncertainty in the long-term solvency of Medicare due to the "short-circuit" in FICA revenue; The increasing national deficit and The reduction in well-paying living wage middle class jobs; Stagnant or declining educational standards insufficient to properly equip the next generation with the skill sets required to meet future economic requirements, all of which are resulting in: The "watering down" of the American Standard of Living to a global substandard as opposed to the elevation of the global standard to an American benchmark.

Our good jobs being outsourced overseas is at the root of most of our economic problems. I suspect as well this is even at the root of our non-economic opioid and violence issues as people will turn to such means as escape or desperation when losing all hope in hard times. The resolution of this basic inequality issue must take precedence over all others, including the environmental one! You are right, it IS all about money and here is a link which along with its internal links and a note on education reform explains the concept and ties everything together nicely:

http://rncox.newsvine.com/_news/2015/06/17/33177432-to-all-candidates-presidential-and-other-do-you-think-the-national-employment-recovery-act-nera-and-the-bring-jobs-home-act-bjha-are-good-ideas-and-if-elected-will-you-support-enacting-them?

Also:

http://rncox.newsvine.com/_news/2016/06/28/35752058-wanting-economic-independence-demand-that-congress-build-a-financial-system-that-works-for-all-of-us-not-just-the-wealthy-few-this-one-ought-to-see-that-this-gets-to-the-platform-committees

Richard Cox

Independent member, WV Senator Manchin's Project Weirton task group

