WANTING ECONOMIC INDEPENDENCE? A Request for Proposal to ALL the Political Parties!

I'm an Independent, from West Virginia, who in June voted for Sanders. I will wait until I go to the polls to make my decision and a lot will depend on the parties' platforms. How to resolve our economy's problems and the loss of jobs in this country is of primary importance to me. And I note the Democrats have not supported rejecting the TPP which well may be a vote killer!

Trump gave a pretty good speech though 6/28 with some meat in it presenting his economic plan (http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2016/06/28/donald-trump-globalization-trade-pennsylvania-ohio/86431376/) and he needs to stay on that key. Now the other parties need to do the same with their ideas so we have something to compare and can solicit independent analysis as may be needed. No need for mud slinging and diversionary tactics in a general campaign. No president governs alone, they largely draw on the policies of their political party, so we need to be unified in presenting a Request for Proposal to ALL the political parties concerning their approach on how to achieve our country's economic independence.

When I worked for a NASA contractor (and generally in any business when looking for contractors to solve problems) NASA would put out a "Request For Proposal" (RFP) to see what types of proposals they got and we now need to do the same before hiring the contractors (voting for the candidates) who will implement those proposals. So if you give me a proposal I like as opposed to saying "trust me I'll figure something out my opponent is full of blarney" odds are I'll go with the contractor whose at least given me a direction I can understand and agree with. We want to see your game plan!

If the Reps, the Dems (and all other parties sponsoring a candidate including the Greenies and Libertarians) are unwilling to submit such proposals then in my mind they lose the contract. Thus:

TO ALL POLITICAL PARTIES, A REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL ON ACHIEVING ECONOMIC INDEPENDENCE. THE SIX ECONOMIC PROBLEMS TO BE ADDRESSED BY THIS ECONOMIC "REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL, INCLUDING "HOW TO PAY" ARE:

Uncertainty in the long-term solvency of Social Security and Uncertainty in the long-term solvency of Medicare due to the "short-circuit" in FICA revenue; The increasing national deficit and The reduction in well-paying living wage middle class jobs; Stagnant or declining educational standards insufficient to properly equip the next generation with the skill sets required to meet future economic requirements, all of which are resulting in: The "watering down" of the American Standard of Living to a global substandard as opposed to the elevation of the global standard to an American benchmark.

DO NOT waste our time telling us how bad the opposition is, TELL US WHAT YOUR PARTY PROPOSES TO DO! Take a look at this approach:

The proposed National Employment Recovery Act (NERA) along with the Bring Jobs Home Act (BJHA) is one proposed framework for achieving this objective. For more on this see:

http://rncox.newsvine.com/_news/2015/06/17/33177432-to-all-candidates-presidential-and-other-do-you-think-the-national-employment-recovery-act-nera-and-the-bring-jobs-home-act-bjha-are-good-ideas-and-if-elected-will-you-support-enacting-them?

Discussions, proposals and comments may be made on facebook.com/NationalEmploymentRecoveryAct

To support the National Employment Recovery Act and the Bring Jobs Home Act sign the petitions: http://www.petitions.moveon.org/sign/support-nera-the-national?source=c.em&r_by=5254576 and

http://wh.gov/lLKi8

Richard Cox

Independent member, WV Senator Manchin's Project Weirton task group

facebook.com/NationalEmploymentRecoveryAct

Let's Solve Problems Rather Than Spout Rhetoric-Trickle Down Economics Needs a Dose of Flomax