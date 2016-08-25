BAN ALL CAMPAIGNS WITH MORE THAN 20% NEGATIVE CONTENT

Talk policies not money. CAMPAIGNS WITH MORE THAN 20% NEGATIVE ADS SHOULD BE ILLEGAL!

This whole campaign process is little more than a donation money sucking circus. ANYONE can tell you what's wrong with the "other side", we want to know what YOUR proposals are! Money only does so much, too much negative content eventually has a "sour grapes" effect and I'm not contributing to negative campaign ads so you can just "bash the other side"

IF THE TPP PASSES THEN NO CONGRESSMAN, REPUBLICAN, DEMOCRAT OR WHATEVER, WHO VOTED FOR THE TPP SHOULD BE RE-ELECTED! IT'S A CAREER KILLER!

Who will I support? Too soon to tell. We have the Republican's Trump, the Democrats' Clinton, The Libertarians' Johnson and the Greens' Stein. People can tell you ANYTHING in a poll and many polls are not independent but skewed to one way of thinking. I'm an Independent and will make my mind up when I vote largely based on policy proposals, I am a "value investor".

TOO MUCH “TOUCHY FEELY” NO PROBLEM SOLVING! The economy is at the root of ALL issues.

Consider the article:

BRINGING LIVING WAGE JOBS BACK TO THE U.S.A. TO RESOLVE OUR COUNTRY'S ECONOMIC ISSUES AND OTHER IDEAS

with its National Employment Recovery Act (NERA) approach. This should have bilateral support.