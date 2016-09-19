Enacting the National Employment Recovery Act and the Bring Jobs Home Act Needs To Be in the Presidential Debates!

TOO MUCH "TOUCHY FEELY" NO PROBLEM SOLVING! The economy is at the root of ALL issues, as much or even more than foreign policy, because if we are not prosperous and secure within ourselves and with resolving our own internal domestic issues we can be of limited use internationally helping others with theirs. You can only help others from your strength.

A major component behind the terrorism and radicalism we see brewing in the news today is the uncertain future track for the young, the lack of satisfaction and compensation for the working and the worry about future security for the old. Any nation which does not solve these issues is subject to infiltration by those elements who would disrupt and overthrow the society.

Budgeting, economic and tax issues, including the "How to Pay For It All" questions will all be addressed if we can enact the National Employment Recovery Act (NERA) and the Bring Jobs Home Act. (BJHA). That's the answer to our dilemma, keeping existing jobs here by removing the incentive to go outside the country while preserving our nation's standard of living. This ought to have bilateral support, when it is pointed out that with this mechanism local businesses large and small would not be driven out of business by subsidized or lower cost labor overseas. With that level playing field then it is the quality of their services and products that will dictate whether they survive or fail. My letter from WV Senator Manchin on the Bring Jobs Home Act

Our good jobs being outsourced overseas is at the root of most of our economic problems.

To All Candidates Presidential and Other: Do you think the National Employment Recovery Act and the Bring Jobs Home Act are good ideas and if elected will you support enacting them?

Richard Cox

Independent member. WV Senator Manchin’s “Project Weirton” task force

facebook.com/NationalEmploymentRecoveryAct