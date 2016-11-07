Time now to concentrate on party policies rather than personalities. No president governs alone!

Go Out And Vote!

The only poll that counts is the ballot box. You are not herd animals, be thoughtful and make up your own minds!

In this controversial election year when faced with candidates strongly disliked by many we need yo be sure our next President is a leader and not just a mouthpiece for his or her party. One strategy to use when you are not happy with any candidate is to vote for the presidential candidate you dislike the least then counterbalance it by voting for congressional candidates of the opposite party. That way the "checks and balances" of our constitution forces the chief executive officer and his supporters to work with the opposite side and sell them on the validity of projects and ideas through an active negotiation and compromise process so that everyone is at least satisfied if not happy rather than just "ramming them them through" and vice-versa. This is the way our government is designed to work, but this assumes both sides have the primary objective of running the government and are willing to negotiate and compromise. THAT IS WHY WE NEED MORE MODERATES ON BOTH SIDES, for Extremists on either side who refuse to do their jobs of negotiating and compromise will just force grid lock and nothing will be accomplished. They are too lazy to do their jobs and do not need to be re-elected.On the other hand if you really believe in a candidate vote to insure he or she has support in the down ballot.

Talk business and policies? I agree. Now listen guys and gals, we're getting down to some serious elections and we've got to quit being "fly by night" twerps about all this and start to think rationally about solutions to our problems.

This whole campaign process has been little more than a donation money sucking circus, covered and run like a football game with little policy discussion. It's time to stop with the mud slinging and get into the brass tacks. Talk policies not money. ANYONE can tell you what's wrong with the "other side", we want to know what YOUR proposals are! Money only does so much, too many negative ads eventually cancel each other out and I've never contributed to campaigns just to "bash the other side".

I am an Independent, age 63. advocating the enactment of the National EMPLOYMENT Recovery Act (NERA) and Senate bill 337, the Bring Jobs Home Act (BJHA) as a bilateral idea/framework, starting points for resolving our country's economic issues and I will be influenced by any candidate who indicates a willingness support enacting these acts.

A major component behind the terrorism and radicalism we see brewing in the news today is the uncertain future track for the young, the lack of satisfaction and compensation for the working and the worry about future security for the old. Any nation which does not solve these issues is subject to infiltration by those elements who would disrupt and overthrow the society.

Budgeting, economic and tax issues, including the "How to Pay For It All" questions will all be addressed if we can enact the National Employment Recovery Act (NERA) and the Bring Jobs Home Act. (BJHA). That's the answer to our dilemma, keeping existing jobs here by removing the incentive to go outside the country while preserving our nation's standard of living. This ought to have bilateral support, when it is pointed out that with this mechanism companies large and small would not be driven out of business by subsidized or lower cost labor overseas. With that level playing field then it is the quality of their services and products that will dictate whether they survive or fail.

Our good jobs being outsourced overseas is at the root of most of our economic problems. You are right, it IS all about money and the below link along with its internal links and a note on education reform explains the concept, goes into some of the details and ties everything together nicely.

TOO MUCH "TOUCHY FEELY" NO PROBLEM SOLVING! The economy is at the root of ALL issues, as much or even more than foreign policy, because if we are not prosperous and secure within ourselves and solving our own internal domestic issues we can be of limited use internationally helping others with theirs. You can only help others from your strengths.

Richard Cox

Independent member, WV Senator Manchin’s “Project Weirton” task force

