T minus 2 and counting. Status Board Shows We are Still Go for Launch

As the countdown continues until we bring in a new President. Here are my thoughts.

I liked Trump's press conference January 11, especially his comment about "35% border charges" for companies that export jobs overseas then try to bring products back here to sell. Also his remarks about "no delay between repeal and replacement" of the present Affordable Care Act (good name keep it by the way) and the talk from his tax lawyer about how he is divesting himself from the Trump business end to avoid conflicts of interest.

I am hearing that Trump is returning his salary to the Treasury as well as the rent for the Trump tower in D.C..! :-). I also like his choice for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson and Tillerson's remarks at the Senate nine hour interview on the order of "I was proud to service the needs of the shareholders of my company (Exxon) and will be as committed to now servicing the needs of my country and its citizen/shareholders". I think he will be a good Secretary of State.

What you have to know about successful "A" type personalities is challenge is what drives them primarily, even more than money which they already have if they've been successful. Channeled correctly those types can be of benefit to our country. Tillerson proved himself to Trump by successfully guiding Exxon through its trials and tribulations and so he is now ready for the new challenge of doing the same at the national interest level.

As an Independent and retired scientist (age 64) I'm going to wait and watch how things develop before choosing sides again. Definitely I'm not going to resort to fear mongering and trying to rile peoples' emotions like some articles try to do with "Invalid Election", "Impeach" or "Antichrist" themes.

We all wanted change from the status quo and now we will get it. For better or worse? Time will tell. Be calm and observant everyone and especially think before you act. We are not cattle. We are not a "basket of deplorables". We are Americans!

PUNDITS AND PROTESTERS - PUT OUT SOME IDEAS OF YOUR OWN RATHER THAN RIDICULING:

Protesting? Sorry, you but grasp at straws, unfounded allegations and rumors to support your own views. Like I do below, try putting out some ideas of your own rather than just ridiculing for you achieve nothing that way except to stir the pot of controversy and those actions I dismiss. WV Senator Manchin stated on "Face The Nation" that the election was legitimate and expressed dismay at John Lewis' remarks stating they were "nonproductive", PA's Senator Rick Santorum confirmed this on CNN. Naturally Trump responded at such an attack, anyone would and that's what started the latest round.

HOW TRUMP GET ELECTED:

These protests are all "sour grapes". If those protesters REALLY had been so concerned about Trump not being President they should have gone out and VOTED! Hillary did NOT get enough votes in the swing states that mattered so she lost. Hillary would just have been more of the same old same old with no indication as to how to bring back off-shored jobs back to the USA. What killed the Dems is that they were so intent on being "inclusive" by bringing idealistic, diversity, minority, and special interests "into their fold" for the extra votes that they forgot about the needs of their majority base, the middle class American worker. That's why, especially after the Sanders defeat, their base went over to Trump and the Independents. Hillary did NOT win the popular vote in enough States to secure her electoral position whereas Trump DID win the popular vote in 30 out of the 50 States.

A major component behind the terrorism and radicalism we see brewing in the news today is the uncertain future track for the young, the lack of satisfaction and compensation for the working and the worry about future security for the old. Any nation which does not solve these issues is subject to infiltration by those elements who would disrupt and overthrow the society. The economy is at the root of ALL issues, as much or even more than foreign policy, because if we are not prosperous and secure within ourselves and solving our own internal domestic issues we can be of limited use internationally helping others with theirs. You can only help others from your strengths.

WHY TRUMP GET ELECTED and TRUMP'S MANDATE FROM THOSE WHO GOT HIM ELECTED:

Our good jobs being outsourced overseas is at the root of most of our economic problems. You are right, it IS all about money and here is a link which along with its internal links and a note on education reform explains the concept, goes into some of the details and ties everything together nicely:

http://rncox.newsvine.com/_news/2015/06/17/33177432-to-all-candidates-presidential-and-other-do-you-think-the-national-employment-recovery-act-nera-and-the-bring-jobs-home-act-bjha-are-good-ideas-and-if-elected-will-you-support-enacting-them ?

From a recent Personal Liberty article "Prepare Yourself for the Disrupter in Chief" by GS Early: "America will never be the same again. Working on the Russia relationship. Infrastructure spending. Revitalizing the Rust Belt. These all sound like classic Democratic programs. But why is a firebrand Republican President finding support in Congress for these very same things?"

Supporting the need for NERA and BJHA is a highly relevant article, NYT explores "The Vanishing Male Worker": (http://www.nytimes.com/2014/12/12/upshot/unemployment-the-vanishing-male-worker-how-america-fell-behind.html)

"There are about 10 million prime-age men who are not working, but there are only 4.9 million job openings for men and women of all ages, according to the most recent federal data. It has become hard for men to find higher-paying jobs. They're not working because (the jobs left are) not paying them enough to work." Much of what is left are low-paying service jobs originally meant for such types as high school or college students looking for off hours or summer part time supplemental work and not primary income. Hence the battle of minimal wage, which while it may help those in these jobs it will reduce the availability for new people seeking job experience.

Back in 2010 an outfit "Over Fifty and Out of Work" was here in Weirton filming several people including laid off steelworkers about the "Rise and Fall of Weirton". A documentary by "Over 50 And Out Of Work" describing the plight Weirton and similar cities in the U.S.A. are facing. OVER 50 AND OUT OF WORK is an ongoing multimedia project that documents the stories and the impact of the Great Recession on jobless Americans, 50 and older. The stories that boomers tell are not only about the hardships they have faced due to joblessness, but also about their hopes and fears, their expectations and disappointments, their resilience and their dreams. Their individual stories combine into a remarkable mosaic of experiences that captures the past 50 years of seismic social and economic changes in American history. Their lives have been shaped by the Sixties, Vietnam, the civil rights movement, the decline of U.S. manufacturing, Reaganomics, corporate mergers and restructuring, outsourcing, 9/11 and globalization. The link to video is: http://www.overfiftyandoutofwork.com/videos/documentary/.

And here is an interesting LinkedIn Post, more validation as to why Trump won and Hillery did not. Layoffs are being felt everywhere, not just in blue collar manufacturing and I know this from personal experience:

----- Forwarded by Richard Cox on

01/09/2017 01:11 PM -----

IBM MAINFRAME - Unofficial Group <groups-noreply@linkedin.com>

01/08/2017 06:07 PM

To: Richard Cox

cc:

Subject: To my US MAINFRAME friends and colleagues recently "Workforce Rebalanced" by IBM GBS.

I've worked with so many of you over the years. Thanks for reaching out to me and sharing your "being displaced by offshore worker" (aka Workforce Rebalancing) experiences with me. It is a disappointing trend here in the US to say the least. To be clear, it is not just IBM GBS pushing an offshore agenda. Many other large corporations, mostly corps turning huge profits are considering or already using and/or increasing the use of offshore resources. The new CIOs choose this offshore model knowing that their decision contributes to the extermination of the middle class here in the US. If they do not see or understand this, then their long term outlook is badly skewed. Hmmmm - "Corporate long term outlook" - now there is a conundrum. Destroy the middle class - destroy our economic engine. I have many questions. When these new CEOs and CIOs grow up and have kids and grandkids, where will their jobs come from? Will entry level IT positions be available for US college graduates? Will they have a starting place with an opportunity to grow in the IT industry that we created back in the 60's? What other industries will be offshored besides IT? What WILL the middle class look like in another 10 years? Enough ranting now. I am looking forward to hearing your thoughts. We have a Work From Home Telecommute z/OS SYSPROG / CICS / COBOL position available now. View this posting at www.mainframe.expert. While you are there, please register as a mainframe expert. My next topics will be Corporate Inversion and H1B visa increase trends which are also undermining the middle class. Joe Polizzi - CEO - Mainframe.US.Com, Inc. http://www.informationweek.com/big-data/software-platforms/ibm-cuts-jobs-in-workforce-rebalancing/d/d-id/1324561

So now you will understand the importance of Trump's 5/28/2016 economy speech to those who got him elected at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73_rD90yfUg , with the transcript at

https://www.politico.com/story/2016/06/full-transcript-trump-job-plan-speech-224891 and why it resonated so well with the voters here in the rust belt.

Prophecy fulfilled.

NOW FOR SOME IDEAS:

1) Two of the letters I posted to Trump with my ideas for reviving regional economies using Clean Hydrocarbon and Energy Recycling Plants/Processes (CHERPs) as anchors for industrial parks to revive regional economies at http://www.facebook.com/pages/Recycling-and-Power-Facilities-RPFs/347616143827.

2) My ideas for Bringing Living Wage Jobs Back to the USA to Resolve Our Country's Economic Issues and Other Ideas.

The economy is at the root of ALL issues, as much or even more than foreign policy, because if we are not prosperous and secure within ourselves and solving our own internal domestic issues we can be of limited use internationally helping others with theirs. You can only help others from your strengths.

Both political parties need to depolarize, come back to the middle and start negotiating to get anything accomplished. Not that I'm totally on the Rep side either, they DID block the "Bring Jobs Home Act" according to my letter from WV Senator Manchin. It's why I'm an Independent, just like Trump and Sanders really are as well. Maybe the Independents can get something started.

Richard Cox

Independent member. WV Senator Manchin’s "Project Weirton" task force