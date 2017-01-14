T minus 5 and counting. Status Board Shows We are Still Go for Launch

As the countdown continues until we bring in a new President. Here are my thoughts.

I liked Trump's press conference January 11, especially his comment about "30% border charges" for companies that export jobs overseas then try to bring products back here to sell. Also his remarks about "no delay between repeal and replacement" of the present Affordable Care Act (good name keep it by the way) and the talk from his tax lawyer about how he is divesting himself from the Trump business end to avoid conflicts of interest.

I am hearing that Trump is returning his salary to the Treasury as well as the rent for the Trump tower in D.C..! :-). I also like his choice for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson and Tillerson's remarks at the Senate nine hour interview on the order of "I was proud to service the needs of the shareholders of my company (Exxon) and will be as committed to now servicing the needs of my country and its citizen/shareholders". I think he will be a good Secretary of State.

What you have to know about successful "A" type personalities is challenge is what drives them primarily, even more than money which they already have if they've been successful. Channeled correctly those types can be of benefit to our country. Tillerson proved himself to Trump by successfully guiding Exxon through its trials and tribulations and so he is now ready for the new challenge of doing the same at the national interest level.

As an Independent and retired scientist (age 64) I'm going to wait and watch how things develop before choosing sides again. Definitely I'm not going to resort to fear mongering and trying to rile peoples' emotions like some articles try to do with "Impeach" or "Antichrist" themes.

We all wanted change from the status quo and now we will get it. For better or worse? Time will tell. Be calm and observant everyone and especially think before you act. We are not cattle. We are not a "basket of deplorables". We are Americans!

Two of the letters I posted to Trump with my ideas for reviving regional economies are at Clean Hydrocarbon and Energy Recycling Plants/Processes (CHERPs).

My ideas for Bringing Living Wage Jobs Back to the USA to Resolve Our Country's Economic Issues and Other Ideas.

The economy is at the root of ALL issues, as much or even more than foreign policy, because if we are not prosperous and secure within ourselves and solving our own internal domestic issues we can be of limited use internationally helping others with theirs. You can only help others from your strengths.

Both political parties need to depolarize, come back to the middle and start negotiating to get anything accomplished. Not that I'm totally on the Rep side either, they DID block the "Bring Jobs Home Act" according to my letter from WV Senator Manchin. It's why I'm an Independent, just like Trump and Sanders really are as well. Maybe the Independents can get something started.

