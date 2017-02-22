"Not My President? He IS! Take a look at the election results. Instead of idle protests try being productive and working on ideas and be patient. Crooked teeth take time to straighten. Source

I'm an Independent, the son of a Republican and a Democrat so I see both sides.

All those "Not My President" Rallies going around are Just Plain STUPID! Not your President? Then nothing stops you from leaving this country but leave your citizenship behind please! YOUR CANDIDATE LOST and now you are coming across as nothing more than sheep being herded by the liberal elitists for the fun of a tailgate party! Stop squealing! Try being thoughtful and rational instead of emotional by offering alternate ideas like I do.

Counterpoints:

The "Not My President" protesters need to realize they are being manipulated by the liberal elitists who lost lots of money in the election. They need to realize that their party is emotionally manipulating them by "fanning the flames of controversy" to spark all these protests and stop squealing like little stuck pigs. Libs love to stage protest rallies. I suspect most people like to go to those rallies for the same entertainment they get at football tailgate parties. What we REALLY need are more centralists like Democratic Senator Manchin ON BOTH SIDES who are willing to do the hard work of negotiation and compromise!

Both political parties need to depolarize, come back to the middle and start negotiating if we're going to get anything accomplished. Not that I'm totally on the Reps' side either, they DID block the "Bring Jobs Home Act" according to my letter from WV Senator Manchin who is a good Centralist Democrat. (Maybe Manchin should be the new DEM chairman!)

MARK THIS: A major component behind the terrorism and radicalism we see brewing in the news today is the uncertain future track for the young, the lack of satisfaction and compensation for the working and the worry about future security for the old. Any nation which does not solve these issues is subject to infiltration by those elements who would disrupt and overthrow the society.

The economy is at the root of ALL issues, as much or even more than foreign policy, because if we are not prosperous and secure within ourselves and solving our own internal domestic issues we can be of limited use internationally helping others with theirs. You can only help others from your strengths.

Now listen carefully boys and girls, What killed the Dems is that they were so intent on bringing idealistic, diversity, minority, and special interests "into their fold" for the extra votes that they forgot about the needs of their majority base, the middle class American worker. That's why, especially after the Sanders defeat, their base went over to Trump and the Independents.

Was Trump the correct alternative? Only time will tell but this is primarily why the Dems lost and I say give our new President a CHANCE! He's not a career politician and not a traditional Republican either so there's bound to be a learning curve with him open to idea input. For Christ's sake, we're not even out of the starting gate yet. The issues that need to be addressed are complex and crooked teeth take time to straighten!

One way to revive the rust belt and other areas is through the use of Clean Hydrocarbon Energy and Recycling Plants/Processes (CHERPs) as anchors for integrated Industrial parks. Source

Our good jobs being outsourced overseas is at the root of most of our economic problems. You are right, it IS all about money and here is a link which along with its internal links and a note on education reform explains the concept, goes into some of the details and ties everything together nicely (from before the election):

http://rncox.newsvine.com/_news/2015/06/17/33177432-to-all-candidates-presidential-and-other-do-you-think-the-national-employment-recovery-act-nera-and-the-bring-jobs-home-act-bjha-are-good-ideas-and-if-elected-will-you-support-enacting-them ?

Also see:

http://rncox.newsvine.com/_news/2016/07/25/35873479-bringing-living-wage-jobs-back-to-the-usa-to-resolve-our-countrys-economic-issues-and-other-ideas.

A Prophecy Being Fulfilled... Source

Noting the recent protests by high-tech companies on Trump's immigrant moratorium (http://www.cbsnews.com/news/tech-industry-fueled-by-immigrants-protesting-trumps-travel-ban/and http://kdvr.com/2017/01/29/tech-companies-speak-out-against-trumps-immigration-ban-vow-to-support-employees/) while non-tech companies remain mostly silent (http://fortune.com/2017/01/30/companies-silent-trump-travel-ban/). Don't be fooled, these high-tech companies were the FIRST TO START OFF SHORING JOBS back in the mid 80s so they could take advantage of labor rates at cents on the dollar compared to rates in the USA instead of paying reasonable and living wage rates here in the USA and maintaining the early 80s trend I remember when EVERYONE seemed to have SOME money! Now they are squealing about it! I say move those chip manufacturing processes and other businesses back to the States so they won't have to worry about these issues.

Here is an interesting LinkedIn Post. This again is why Trump won and Hillery did not. Layoffs are being felt everywhere, not just in blue collar manufacturing and I know this from personal experience...

Our good jobs being outsourced overseas is at the root of most of our economic problems. Source

I've worked with so many of you over the years. Thanks for reaching out to me and sharing your "being displaced by offshore worker" (aka Workforce Rebalancing) experiences with me. It is a disappointing trend here in the US to say the least. To be clear, it is not just IBM GBS pushing an offshore agenda. Many other large corporations, mostly corps turning huge profits are considering or already using and/or increasing the use of offshore resources. The new CIOs choose this offshore model knowing that their decision contributes to the extermination of the middle class here in the US. If they do not see or understand this, then their long term outlook is badly skewed. Hmmmm - "Corporate long term outlook" - now there is a conundrum. Destroy the middle class - destroy our economic engine. I have many questions. When these new CEOs and CIOs grow up and have kids and grandkids, where will their jobs come from? Will entry level IT positions be available for US college graduates? Will they have a starting place with an opportunity to grow in the IT industry that we created back in the 60's? What other industries will be offshored besides IT? What WILL the middle class look like in another 10 years? Enough ranting now. I am looking forward to hearing your thoughts. We have a Work From Home Telecommute z/OS SYSPROG / CICS / COBOL position available now. View this posting at www.mainframe.expert. While you are there, please register as a mainframe expert. My next topics will be Corporate Inversion and H1B visa increase trends which are also undermining the middle class. Joe Polizzi - CEO - Mainframe.US.Com, Inc. http://www.informationweek.com/big-data/software-platforms/ibm-cuts-jobs-in-workforce-rebalancing/d/d-id/1324561

On 1/23/2016 I watched newly elected Republican President Donald J. Trump sign orders removing the U.S.A. from the Trans Pacific Partnership! At the same Trump stated to the CEOs present that companies moving jobs outside the U.S.A. then seeking to bring the products they made overseas back will face stiff "border charges" while those which remain inside the U.S.A., along with America's middle class, will reap federal deregulation and tax benefits. This is a good start :-)!

IVANKA TRUMP: SET AN EXAMPLE. MOVE YOUR PRODUCT MANUFACTURING BACK TO THE USA!

One way to revive the rust belt and other areas is through the use of Clean Hydrocarbon Energy and Recycling Plants/Processes (CHERPs) as anchors for integrated Industrial parks. For more info including my letters to Trump see http://www.facebook.com/pages/Recycling-and-Power-Facilities.

Theodore Roosevelt's Ideas on Immigrants and Being an AMERICAN Source

Now as to immigration, for me this issue and how to handle it was already settled over a hundred years ago by then President Theodore Roosevelt's Ideas on Immigrants and Being an AMERICAN (Every citizen needs to read this!) Bully!

No invasions. Undocumented? GET DOCUMENTED! Illegal immigrant? GET LEGAL! How? http://www.wikihow.com/Apply-for-Citizenship with more formal information here: http://immigration.findlaw.com/citizenship/requirements-for-applying-for-citizenship-in-the-united-states.html.

Supporting the the need for the National Employment Recovery Act and the Bring Jobs Home Act is a highly relevant article, NYT explores "The Vanishing Male Worker":(http://www.nytimes.com/2014/12/12/upshot/unemployment-the-vanishing-male-worker-how-america-fell-behind.html) "There are about 10 million prime-age men who are not working, but there are only 4.9 million job openings for men and women of all ages, according to the most recent federal data. It has become hard for men to find higher-paying jobs. They're not working because (the jobs left are) not paying them enough to work." Much of what is left are low-paying service jobs originally meant for such types as high school or college students looking for off hours or summer part time supplemental work and not primary income. Hence the battle of minimal wage, which while it may help those in these jobs it will reduce the availability for new people seeking job experience.

Back in 2010 an outfit "Over Fifty and Out of Work" was in town here filming several people including laid off steelworkers about the "Rise and Fall of Weirton". OVER 50 AND OUT OF WORK is an ongoing multimedia project that documents the stories and the impact of the Great Recession on jobless Americans, 50 and older. The stories that boomers tell are not only about the hardships they have faced due to joblessness, but also about their hopes and fears, their expectations and disappointments, their resilience and their dreams. Their individual stories combine into a remarkable mosaic of experiences that captures the past 50 years of seismic social and economic changes in American history. Their lives have been shaped by the Sixties, Vietnam, the civil rights movement, the decline of U.S. manufacturing, Reaganomics, corporate mergers and restructuring, outsourcing, 9/11 and globalization. The link to video is: http://www.overfiftyandoutofwork.com/videos/documentary/.

We all wanted change from the status quo and now we will get it. For better or worse? Time will tell. Be calm and observant everyone and especially think before you act. As an Independent and retired scientist (age 64) I'm going to wait and watch how things develop before choosing sides again. Definitely I'm not going to resort to fear mongering and trying to rile peoples' emotions like some articles try to do with "Invalid Election", "Impeach" or "Antichrist" themes. No screaming and ranting! Like I do, try putting out some ideas of your own rather than just ridiculing for you achieve nothing that way except to stir the pot of controversy and those actions I dismiss.

