Thoughts on National Health Care and Using Referendums then Donations/Levies instead of Tax Mandates

The economy is at the root of ALL issues, as much or even more than foreign policy, because if we are not prosperous and secure within ourselves and solving our own internal domestic issues we can be of limited use internationally helping others with theirs. You can only help others from your strengths. Source

Football metaphore: BOTH SIDES! QUIT SCREAMING AT EACH OTHER FROM YOUR END ZONES, COME BACK TO CENTER FIELD AND START PLAYING FOOTBALL!

BOTH political parties need to depolarize, come back to the middle and start negotiating to get anything accomplished. TIME TO START NEGOTIATING SO OUR GOVERNMENT WILL RUN AGAIN!

What key things does a national heathcare act need to provide?

1) Catastrophic coverage? Most certainly!

2) Allow Pre-existing conditions? Of course.

3) Flexible elective options? Yes, three ideas, a health saving account of course but even better, INTEREST FREE LOANS FOR ELECTIVE CASES and better still, Designated Purpose Tax Deductible Bonds as a funding option. I'm 64. I did not go into ACA because of the issues and being so near to going into Medicare. So I developed cataracts. How did I handle it? Through my surgeon I opened up a "CareCredit" account with Synchrony Bank that gives me two years (per eye) to pay operation costs WITHOUT INTEREST. For me this is much better than insurance as I only use it when I need it. It should be an option for elective procedures in the ACA replacement.

ACA's problem was it turned into a marketing binge. Not everyone wanted to be "sold" health care. We needed a single payer option, yes, but I suggest also that the single payer option be managed by a "not for profit" group comprised of experts at negotiating lowest costs, including insurance companies who agree to mutually participate in providing services to all in the single payer option pool at one cost.

MEDICARE FOR ALL IDEA:

This should be put forth as a National Referendum to solicit public support instead of lobbying. Sounds like a petition to implement this national referendum is a good idea. Then we have hard stats to gauge support.On tax forms right after the request for a $1 donation for the Presidential Election Fund (which I give to instead of campaigns but that's another topic) insert something like this:

"REFERENDUM: Independently confirmed by the Congressional Budget Office $xx.xx ($59.17?) contributed per citizen would allow implementing "Medicare for All". Would you be willing to donate $xx.xx in pre-tax dollars to support Medicare For All?

(_) Yes (_) No (_) Unable"

Wording it this way, as a donation and not a mandate like ACA did, is likely to gain a wider support. The (_) Unable option gives us a statistic on how much subsidy would be needed.Right now I'm thinking "Medicare for All" would be limited to 80% of costs like traditional Medicare, so I'm assuming additional supplemental private insurance depending on income level might be needed. Expanded MedicAid could be an option for the destitute. If MEDICARE For ALL is passed then we have a Donation Request replace the Referendum instead of a mandate.

Referendums and donations or levies eliminates the need for PACs and special interest lobbies. Local governments often run this way. Doing things with referendums then levies or donations lets people get a firmer ideas of where their money is going and how it is being used. Pre-tax donations lowers one's tax base. This could encourage the well-heeled to donate MORE than the suggested amount towards objectives they believe in with the reward of lowering their tax base by donating to something they want to support. Lobbyists and special interest groups then have to make thier cases to the citizens as a whole as well.BOTH political parties need to depolarize, come back to the middle and start negotiating to get anything accomplished.

MAYBE it's time to look into using "Designated Purpose Tax Deductible Bonds"

Such as I've been proposing Trump use to fund "The Wall" and infrastructure repair (A project similar in scale to the Suez canal of Teddy Roosevelt's day with jobs Jobs JOBS! Bully! IDEA: Treating "The Wall" as a Commercial and Cultural Venture). Here is the relevant extract on "Raising Funding":

3) Designated Purpose Tax Deductible Bonds. The simplest and probably best way. Wall bonds. Infrastructure bonds, etc., with the smallest unit being $500,000 (or even $1 million), to make them desirable to the billionaires. Buying a $500,000 bond first reduces your taxes $500,000. Then the return until the bond matures is tax free as well. If you're a billionaire it does let you target how your money is going to be used. Mutual funds could pool investors in these bonds for the less well-heeled.

"From those who are given much much is expected."

Richard Cox

Independent member. WV Senator Manchin's "Project Weirton" task force facebook.com/NationalEmploymentRecoveryAct

CHERPs as anchors for industrial parks to revive regional economies: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Recycling-and-Power-Facilities-RPFs/347616143827