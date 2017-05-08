SACA - The Senate Affordable Care Act and Designated Purpose Tax Deductible Bonds? OK, Why Not?

The Senate looks at the proposal next then modifies or drafts one of their own, after which the House gets a re-review before anything goes to the President to sign. It's the way our government works. Supposedly a more "stately" body than the House, it's time for the Senate to take a crack at a bilateral solution to this issue.

What do you do with the present Affordable Care Act's $1,000 premiums and $10,000 deductions? Sounds not so affordable to me.

The idea of putting pre-existing conditions into a high risk pool that gets subsidized sounds like a good one. Also states selecting the options best suited to them rather than a one size fits all approach.

RE: Designated Purpose Tax Deductible Bonds (DPTDBs)

During WWII money was raised selling "War Bonds". It's time now to present a practical way for the "top 1%" as the topmost class is called, to get involved and have some direction as to how their funds are used and not squandered on bureaucratic overhead. See the attached and the point about funding various projects using Designated Purpose Tax Deductible Bonds. The simplest and probably best way. Healthcare bonds, . Infrastructure bonds, Wall bonds, deficit bonds, etc. with the smallest unit being $500,000 ($0.5m $1m, $2m, $4m, $8m, $16m, etc.), to make them desirable to the billionaires. Buying a $500,000 bond first reduces your taxes $500,000. Then the return until the bond matures is tax free as well. If you're a billionaire it does let you target how your money is going to be used. Mutual funds could pool investors in these bonds for the less well-heeled.

N.B., we might want to restrict this offering, or a class of it anyway, to US citizens so that we "internalize" our obligations and minimize offshore exposure

Thoughts on nationa -health care and using referendums then donationsand levies instead of tax mandates

Bringing living wage jobs back to the USA to resolve our country's economic issues and other ideas

Treating "The Wall" as a commercial and cultural venture - A project similar in scale to the Suez canal of Teddy Roosevelt's day with jobs Jobs JOBS! Bully!

President cheers Anthony Pratt's $2bn investment pledge

Richard Cox Independent member. WV Senator Manchin’s "Project Weirton" task force

Support the National Employment Recovery Act

CHERPs as anchors for industrial parks to revive regional economies