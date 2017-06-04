Politics, the Economy, Jobs, Energy, the Environment, Global Warming, Terrorism, and the Ultimate Solution...

So sorry, but the American tax base has eroded by industries merrily exporting our jobs overseas to the extent that our economy can not be further "watered down". Source

Sorry, but the Economy is at the Root of ALL Issues Now.

Because if we are not prosperous and secure within ourselves and solving our own internal domestic issues we can be of limited use internationally helping others with theirs including the environment. You can only help others from your strengths. I agree with the President's decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord. After all, is it right for the USA to have to adhere to strict carbon reductions while China and India are allowed to coast for ten years or more unaffected?!? We can always negotiate another agreement that does NOT unjustly penalize our citizens and our economy and unilaterally pursue environmental corrections for our own country our own ways. Also I'm glad we do not have to contribute $billions to that "green fund" which really is nothing more than global wealth distribution. So sorry, but the American tax base has eroded by industries merrily exporting our jobs overseas to the extent that now we can not afford those $billions and still tend to the needs of our own nation, especially in this time of terrorism threats. Our economy can not be further "watered down".

Is the climate changing? Of course it is.

THE CLIMATE IS A FLUID. ALWAYS IT WILL CHANGE.

That's why we find fossils of marine life in the Sahara desert and jungles in Antarctica. The answer for life is to ADAPT. Like maybe the richies will have to give up their $MM beach estates and move inland to live with the poories, a REAL reset of economic imbalance :-).

DON'T GIVE INTO APOPLEXY AND MASS HYSTERIA.

about this forecast climate change change promoted by those who would seek profits and wealth distribution for their own purposes. Don't worry about trying to pin down the President which in this environment is nothing more that a political maneuver. A pristine environment is no good if no one can afford to live in it due to increasing energy costs!

NOTHING IS FOR FREE!

We need NOT look at WHAT is being processed for energy but instead concentrate on HOW it is being processed. ALL fuels processed with the right technology can be environmentally safe and we need ALL sources of energy. working hand-in-hand, cleanly processed, to insure we have a prosperous economy and energy independence and do not villianize one energy source over another as long as it can be processed carbon neutral! I do agree with the need for the locale determining the implementation. Which is why in the industrial "rust belt", manufacturing and other areas suitable for its use we should also take efficient hydrocarbon technology into consideration, with its added benefit of recovering for reuse the metallic and silicate elements from our nation's waste and landfills utilizing advanced hydrocarbon and recycling technologies. This will revive the local economies of these areas by attracting additional industries in to process the recovered elements, transforming these areas into integrated industrial parks (which we hope are well planned and thought out). Note that I suspect Exxon and other major USA industries wanted the USA to stay in because it gives them a perfect excuse to move more jobs overseas to their foreign subsidies in countries where those restrictions do not apply, another reason the GOP filibustered the "Bring Jobs Home Act". In this neck of the woods

In this neck of the woods WE DON'T CARE ABOUT THE DAMN RUSSIANS!

The whole Russian interference issue is just more distraction and diversion from addressing the truly important things. THIS IS THE MAJOR CONCERN!: Republicans Again Filibuster the Bring Jobs Home Act

And here is my letter from WV Senator Manchin, a good Centralist Democrat, on the last time the Republicans blocked the Bring Jobs Home Act.

I see nothing wrong with the states and cities going forward with their own ideas about participating in the Paris Climate Accord.

That way each region and its citizens can decide for itself what resources it wants to commit, how it wants to participate and not all states are obliged to participate equally as not all states have equal resources. Maybe with "the Alliance" as they care calling it as a not-for-profit organization? But I will wonder how much interstate migration will occur if taxes are raised too high to provide for that "green fund".

Handling such matters at the States level is a traditional Republican concept that can be carried forward with other matters as I outlined in my article: Time Now to Rightsize the Federal Government?

Maybe here is another cause for having an "Energy and Environment" class of "Designated Purpose Tax Deductible Bond" similar to that in my health proposal idea: SACA the Senate Affordable Care Act and Designated Purpose Tax Deductible Bonds - OK, Why Not?

Do you want an ULTIMATE energy and environment solution?

Better than increased military spending and fighting wars, here is the ULTIMATE energy and environmental solution for the millenials, their children and grandchildren. It will push our tech know-how to its max and prepare our race for its next major endeavor, the terraforming of Mars and Venus: The ULTIMATE Climate Change and Energy Solution - Should Be Brought Up at the Paris Climate Accord

I live in West Virginia. I'm an Independent, the son of a Republican and a Democrat, so I see both sides.

Mr. President: Reign in your GOP. If Congress can not get this through WE NEED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER ENACTING THE BRING JOBS HOME ACT!!! It's what you were elected to do and the GOP is undermining your chief campaign promise to us (video here, transcript here). You Dems are equally at fault with your Russian distractions. SHAME ON THE LOT OF YOU who put party ahead of national interest!!!!

BOTH political parties need to depolarize, come back to the middle and start negotiating to get anything accomplished.

I suggest forming the Centralist Governing Coalition which can have both liberal and conservative factions except that obstructionism and extremism will be outlawed on BOTH sides! Good old fashioned negotiating, compromise and running the government takes precedence! Moderates ONLY allowed! A football analogy is "Quit screaming at each other from your end zones, come back to centerfield and start playing football!"

So here is a "Request For Proposal": Give us a game plan. Present something up front, then we can talk about it. No plan, no talk, no vote, no contract.

What are your plans for keeping our jobs from going overseas and bringing them back here?!?

This is VERY IMPORTANT TO KNOW, AHEAD OF ALL ELSE! Jobs lost without compensation runs the risk of short circuiting Social Security (FICA revenue) and other programs as well!

A major component behind the terrorism and radicalism we see brewing in the news today is the uncertain future track for the young, the lack of satisfaction and compensation for the working and the worry about future security for the old. Any nation which does not solve these issues is subject to infiltration by those elements who would disrupt and overthrow the society.

Our good jobs being outsourced overseas is at the root of most of our economic problems. You are right, it IS all about money and here is a link from before the elections which along with its internal links and a note on education reform explains the concept, goes into some of the details and ties everything together nicely: To all candidates Presidential and Other - Do you think the National Employment Recovery Act (NERA) and the Bring Jobs Home Act (BJHA) are good ideas and if elected will you support enacting them?

Also see: Bringing Living Wage Jobs Back to the U.S.A. to Resolve Our Country's Economic Issues and Other Ideas

The National Employment Recovery Act (NERA) works by giving the Federal Reserve (or a similar independent agency) another tool to impartially set actively monitored "free trade brackets" for overseas goods and services to keep them near a fair cost of what they would cost to produce here.

The Bring Jobs Home Act (BJHA) would prevent U.S. companies relocating to another county from deducting their moving expenses and provide a 20% tax credit for a company to eliminate its foreign operation and expand its U.S. operations. As Senate bill S2.569 this failed on a 54-42 vote January 14, 2013, needing 50 votes to pass. So BJHA and NERA are two separate tools for achieving the same goal, the economic recovery of our country, and now we see the BJHA was again filibustered by the Republicans!

Richard Cox

Independent member. WV Senator Manchin’s "Project Weirton" task force

Support the National Employment Recovery Act

Clean Hydrocarbon Enery and Recycling Plants (CHERPs) as anchors for industrial parks to revive regional economies